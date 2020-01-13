Elderly woman killed in tusker attack in Makwanpur

THT Online

HETAUDA: A woman was killed in a wild elephant attack at Maledanda in Manhari Rural Municipality-3 of Makwanpur district, on Monday, police said.

According to the District Police Office, Makwanpur, Acting Spokesperson and Police Inspector Lalan Prasad Kurmi, 80-year-old Maiya Thapa was crushed to death while collecting fodder inside the Parsa National Park in the area.

It has been learnt that the Octaganerian had gone inside the park to collect fodder for her cattle before the fatal incident.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway.

