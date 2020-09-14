Elderly woman succumbs to coronavirus infection at Chitwan hospital

CHITWAN: An elderly woman died of coronavirus infection while undergoing treatment at Chitwan Medical College on Sunday night.
The deceased has been identified as a 62-year-old woman residing in Gaindakot Municipality-9 of Nawalpur district, the hospital sources said.
The patient was admitted to the hospital on August 31 after complaining of high fever, cough and respiratory complications. She was diagnosed with the coronavirus infection on September 2.
She breathed her last at 11:30 pm on Sunday while receiving treatment at COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, hospital director Dr Dayaram Lamsal said.
