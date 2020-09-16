Elderly woman swept away by river in Udayapur

GAIGHAT: Body of an elderly woman who was swept away by a local river in Rautamai Rural Municipality-7 of Udayapur district on Tuesday night was found this morning.
Police identified the deceased has been identified as local resident Tilamaya Pulami (60).
According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhim Dahal at Udayapur District Police Office (DPO), Pulami and her son was swept away by Chhaudiya River while they were crossing it. The incident occurred while they were returning from Murkuchi Bazaar at around 8:00 pm yesterday. The elderly woman’s body was recovered from about 1,000 metres down the river, police informed and said her son managed to escape from the river.
