Elephant dies of electrocution in Saptari

Byas Shankar Upadyaya

Share Now:











SAPTARI: A wild elephant died due to electrocution in Paremara, Kanchanrup Municipality-5 of Saptari district.

According to Chief of the Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve Office Chandra Shekhar Chaudhary, “The elephant could have got electrocuted after coming in contact with an electricity pole.” The elephant’s carcass was recovered from a paddy field this morning.

The Kanchanpur-Fattepur road section has been blocked after a lot of crowd gathered at an incident site.

The burial will take place after completing all due legal procedures. Meanwhile, Nepal Army of Kushha Battalion, Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve Office and District Forest Office have reached the incident site.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook