Elephant found dead in Saptari

SAPTARI: A wild elephant has been found dead in Paremara, Kanchanrup Municipality-5 of Saptari district.
The elephant was found dead in a paddy field, east of the Paremara village this morning, according to local resident Bacchu Lal Chaudhary.
It has been suspected that the elephant could have been electrocuted after coming in contact with the 11 KV power transmission line cable, according to the warden of Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve Chandra Shekhar Chaudhary. The elephant is believed to have come to the village from the wildlife reserve.
The dead elephant will be buried in the same location after completing all due legal procedures, said assistant warden Santosh Bhagat, who has reached the site.
