KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry recorded eleven Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours with which the death toll has moved to 520.

Four women and seven men lost their lives to the infection, the Health Ministry’s latest update showed.

The deceased women are from Bhaktapur aged 61 and 51, Kathmandu (67) and Surkhet (75).

Likewise, among the deceased men two each are from Lalitpur (32 and 70) and Banke (52 and 59) and one each from Makawanpur (78), Rupandehi (60), and Morang (27)

The Health Ministry’s data reveals that 0.65 per cent of the infected people in Nepal have succumbed to Covid-19 related complications.

On Thursday, eleven Covid-19 fatalities were recorded which took the death tally to 509.

