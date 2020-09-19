KATHMANDU: Eleven Covid-19 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which the country’s coronavirus death-toll has advanced to 401.
As per the latest report from the Health Ministry, seven women and four men lost their lives to the disease.
Read Also: Nepal registers 1,204 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, tally moves past 62k
The deceased women are from Morang (65), Rautahat (51), Sarlahi (56), two from Lalitpur (76 and 68), Kathmandu (77) and Makwanpur (37).
Likewise, men from Lalitpur (60), Kathmandu (75), Rupandehi (69) and Banke (45) too passed away due to the infection.
As per the Ministry’s data, 0.64 per cent of the total infected people have succumbed to the illness.
On Friday, seven Covid-19 fatalities were recorded taking the tally to 390.
Read Also: Kathmandu Valley Covid-19 cases rising with 711 new cases on Saturday
