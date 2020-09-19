THT Online

KATHMANDU: Eleven Covid-19 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which the country’s coronavirus death-toll has advanced to 401.

As per the latest report from the Health Ministry, seven women and four men lost their lives to the disease.

The deceased women are from Morang (65), Rautahat (51), Sarlahi (56), two from Lalitpur (76 and 68), Kathmandu (77) and Makwanpur (37).

Likewise, men from Lalitpur (60), Kathmandu (75), Rupandehi (69) and Banke (45) too passed away due to the infection.

As per the Ministry’s data, 0.64 per cent of the total infected people have succumbed to the illness.

On Friday, seven Covid-19 fatalities were recorded taking the tally to 390.

