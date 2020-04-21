Eleven new cases in a single day takes Covid-19 tally to 42: Health Ministry

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The total number of recorded cases of coronavirus transmission in the country has reached 42 today, with eleven people testing positive for the infection in a single day.

There were only 31 cases reported till the 32nd case was confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population at its daily press bulletin earlier today.

However, as the evening approached, eight more people were detected with transmission. The Ministry later broke news of two additional cases (along with the nine earlier reported) of Covid-19.

All the eleven cases hail from Udayapur district. The Province 1 government has, thus, decided to seal the entire district in a bid to contain the contagion.

Prior to this, as many as thirteen people from the same locality had tested positive for the novel virus, eleven of them Indian nationals.

