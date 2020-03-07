Enough stock of essentials: Govt

Rastriaya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, March 6

The government has said there was no dearth of essentials such as petroleum products, salt, sugar and rice.

Stating that the government was effortful to ensure regular supply of essentials, Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supply has urged customers not to panic and hoard essentials. The government’s act aims at containing artificial shortage of essentials amidst fear of coronavirus, which is fast spreading across the globe.

World Health Organisation has put Nepal at high risk of the virus.

The ministry said Food Management and Trading Company had 25,669 metric tonnes rice in stock. It also pledged action against those creating artificial shortage of essentials saying regular market monitoring was being carried out.

Discussions were held with departments under the ministry including Department of Drug Administration, Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Confederation of Nepalese Industries and representatives of various trade organisations yesterday and today. Industry and Commerce Minister Lekhraj Bhatta also attended the discussions.

