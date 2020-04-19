Entry Prohibition of Indian and Chinese vegetables in Tanahun

Madan Wagle

TANAHUN: As movement of people has been restricted across the country, supply of essentials like fruits and vegetables arriving from across the border have been barred entry in the district.

The entry of essentials like vegetables, fruits, eggs, poultry from India & China has been completely banned for now amid coronavirus outbreak, said Chief District Officer of Tanahun Badri Nath Adhikari said,

“The number of Covid-19 infection are increasing in India and China is yet to overcome the crisis. We have taken this decision in a bid to make the district less prone to contracting the coronavirus,” said Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office, Binod Silwal said.

Trucks ferrying supplies from these countries are being monitored at district entry points.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook