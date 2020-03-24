Essential services to run as usual: Home Ministry

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Home Affairs has stated that essential services will run as usual during the lockdown imposed by the government as a crucial step towards preventing the possible outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

Essential services including health, security, food, drinking water, dairy, electricity, telecommunication, information and communication, customs, and waste management will continue as before, and therefore, the Home Ministry urges concerned bodies to carry on with such services.

The Ministry expressed its appreciation towards the public for extending their support in implementing the lockdown which was brought into effect from today morning, adding that the government hopes for continued public support in order to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus infection.

However, the government has urged others — not involved in providing such essential services — to stay at home and avoid any unnecessary contact with people.

