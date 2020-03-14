Everest expeditions suspended

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Department of Immigration has suspended all permits for mountaineering expeditions that have already been issued and has put a restriction on new permits for the spring season this year.

Just three days back, the Department of Tourism had issued a new rule for mountaineers with conditions attached but had not cancelled any permit.

According to the department, five climbers from two teams had received expedition permits for the spring season till date.

Three climbers had received permits for Mt Ama Dablam while the other two had received permits for Mt Chukyima Go.

