Expedition provider supports Sherpa guides, families

KATHMANDU: Expedition provider, Elite Himalayan Adventures, has initiated relief for Sherpa climbers, guides and their families in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic taking away employment opportunities in different sectors of the economy.



The sector of tourism has been deeply impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an attempt to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, the Government of Nepal halted all mountaineering and trekking activities of this year’s spring season.

Those affected most by the cancellation of spring season is the community of Sherpa climbers, guides and their families as climbing and supporting the mountaineers is their main source of income. A major chunk of their annual income comes from this climbing season.

In this regard, the team of Elite Himalayan Adventures have begun an initiative to support the community. “We want to support them during this hour of need when they are deprived of their income.”

The expedition provider, in the first phase of support, has provided 25 kilograms (kg) of rice, 3 kg lentils, one litre cooking oil, 2 kg sugar, 1 kg salt, and one packet of tea to 50 families. Additionally, financial support of Rs 10,000 each has been provided to 10 families.

“Our aim is not just to support those who we work with but all those involved in this sector and others affected by the pandemic,” stated Elite Himalayan, adding that those wanting to extend their support to the cause could get in touch with the expedition provider.

“At this time of crisis, those capable of giving can extend their support by giving while those who don’t need can support by not taking,” it further appealed.

