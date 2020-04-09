Expert medical team arrives with test kits in Baglung

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

BAGLUNG: In line with the federal government’s decision to initiate rapid test of coronavirus, a medical team has arrived in the district with test kits to detect presence of the virus in people showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Senior lab technician Dhan Prasad Poudel-led team arrived here on Wednesday evening.

According to the District Hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Shailendra Pokharel, the team would intensify tests as the probability of number of infected people in the district is suspected to be higher than what has been recorded so far.

Two sets of ventilators, 100 sets of PPEs, 1,000 face masks and 1,000 test kits have reached the district. The expert technicians are providing training to lab technicians in the hospital for rapid test today itself.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook