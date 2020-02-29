Eye hospital building handed over to govt

Himalayan News Service

Gaighat, February 28

Newly built Madan Bhandari Eye Hospital building constructed with the investment of the Japanese government was handed over to the government amidst a programme in Udayapur’s Gaighat today.

The building was handed over to Nepal Netra Jyoti Association Udyapur President Bhagawat Raut by Japanese Ambassador to Nepal Masamichi Saigo.

The building under the association was constructed at the cost of Rs 19.7 million of the Government of Nepal and other stakeholders, besides the Japanese aid to the tune of Rs 9.1 million.

“For construction of the three-storey building, the Urban Development Ministry had provided five million rupees last fiscal while PA member and former Urban Development State Minister Manju Kumari Chaudhary had provided four million rupees from her Electoral Constituency Development Fund,” Raut said, adding, “The association’s central office chipped in Rs 1.5 million and Dr Gopal Pokharel donated Rs 100,000.”

“As construction of the upper two floors are in the final leg, the building will soon be inaugurated in a month, once the construction work completes,” Raut said, adding that the Government of Japan and the Government of Nepal had provided equipment worth Rs 11 million.

On the occasion, the Japanese envoy spoke about the long-standing relationship between Japan and Nepal and said his government would continue to support development activities in Nepal in the future as well.

