Fair organisers face music in Myagdi 

POKHARA, SEPTEMBER 16
Myagdi District Administration Office has taken action against people organising a fair at Takam of Dhawalagiri Rural Municipality.
DSP Kiran Jung Kunwar said the DAO had made three senior members of Safal Tole Sudhar Club pay fine for organising the fair with crowds of visitors in violation of the public health directive issued by the government.
Three have been fined Rs 1,000 each and slapped three days’ prison. Each was made to pay Rs 1,000 each for one day in prison. After videos and news of the fair came out, police nabbed three members of the club. They admitted their mistake and pledged to refrain from drawing crowd and also help in spreading awareness against COVID-19.
CDO Umakant Adhikari said that DAO would book people violating the government’s public health directive. CDO Adhikari said the DAO had suspended the license of the club that organised the fair. To stop the COVID spread, the government has banned gatherings, fairs, feasts, and temple congregations.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 17, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
