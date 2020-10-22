Families displaced by landslide continue living in makeshift tents in Jajarkot forest

JAJARKOT: “We suffer from heat in the day-time and cold at night. There are no food grains. Our house has been swept away by the landslide,” Gori Nepali of Gothgaun Talagaun in Barekot Rural Municipality, Jajarkot district said with tears rolling down her eyes.
The six-member family of Gori have been living in a makeshift tent in a nearby forest since July 9 when their house was swept away by a landslide.
They managed to survive on relief items distributed by the rural municipality and various social organisations.
Gori further said that there was nobody in their family who could earn Dal-Bhat (bread and butter). She said there was not enough food left for them. She also expressed how long her family could live in a makeshift tent.
Like Gori’s family, 14 other families from marginalised communities have also been living in makeshift tents. They are compelled to live there since some of the houses were completely swept away by the landslide while there are others which have developed cracks and not suitable for living. They had stayed in a school for some time, however, they had to relocate to the makeshift shelter after the school resumed classes.
One of the disaster survivors said that their children’s health started deteriorating due to cold weather. He expressed his disappointment that they have no other option left except for living in the tent during Dashain festival.
Nayan Bahadur Nepali, one of the members of the displaced families said it would have been much better if they had food enough for survival during this festival time.
A total of 14 people lost their lives in Barekot landslide while 56 families were displaced. After the monsoon, many displaced families returned to their home while 14 families have still been living under the makeshift shelters. Another disaster survivor Gopal Kami said, “Food and shelter are our real problems,” and added that children and elderly people have been suffering from malnutrition and cold weather.
The rural municipality’s chairperson Mahendra Shah said that the rural municipality office has already appealed to the provincial and federal governments to make available the resources and budget for relocation of the displaced families.
