Family of Dilip Mahato, run-over by tipper, to receive compensation

JANAKPURDHAM: Family of Dilip Kumar Mahato, who was killed by a tipper in Mithila Municipality-5 of Dhanusha district on Friday, will receive a compensation of Rs 500,000.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers of Province 2, on Monday, decided to give the compensation money to the kin of the deceased, expressing their concern, said Minister of Economic Affairs and Planning Vijay Kumar Yadav.

“Chure conservation is of high priority for the provincial government,” he said, adding that the government is deeply saddened by the killing of Mahato who was trying to stop illegal excavation from the river. Minister Yadav added that province government will take action against the culprits.

Mahato had been protesting against the ongoing unauthorised excavation on the banks of Aurahi river near his home in Shreepur Tole of Mithila Municipality. People from various areas have demanded a martyr status for Mahato.

Preliminary investigation showed that Mahato was intentionally run-over by the tipper truck (Na 7 Kha 6413) when an argument broke out between Mahato and those carrying out illegal extraction of river materials, said police.

