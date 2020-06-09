Nepal | June 09, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > Farmers begin paddy cultivation in Lamjung

Farmers begin paddy cultivation in Lamjung

Published: June 09, 2020 3:08 pm On: Nepal
Ramji Rana
LAMJUNG: Farmers have begun paddy cultivation where irrigation facilities are available in Lamjung district.

With rice plantation season approaching, farmers are planting paddy saplings along the river in different places in the district through canal-fed irrigation.

Farmers have been planting Ramdhan, Sunaulo  Sugandha, Sukhya 2, Savitri, Jethobudho, Ekle, Loknath, Gorakhnath, Upaj, Makawanpur, Mansuli and other varieties of paddy.

