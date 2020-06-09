Farmers begin paddy cultivation in Lamjung

Ramji Rana

LAMJUNG: Farmers have begun paddy cultivation where irrigation facilities are available in Lamjung district.

With rice plantation season approaching, farmers are planting paddy saplings along the river in different places in the district through canal-fed irrigation.

Farmers have been planting Ramdhan, Sunaulo Sugandha, Sukhya 2, Savitri, Jethobudho, Ekle, Loknath, Gorakhnath, Upaj, Makawanpur, Mansuli and other varieties of paddy.

