Father-daughter duo found dead in Tanahun

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: A father-daughter duo were found dead in Byas Municipality-13 of Tanahun district, on Thursday.

Poonam Pariyar, 23, and his daughter Pooja Pariyar, 2, were found hanging inside their own house, informed Tanahun District Police Office. Police suspect Poonam to have committed suicide. However, the cause of suicide is yet to be ascertained.

After a preliminary investigation by a team of police personnel under the command of Police Inspector Sabita KC, the bodies have been sent to Damauli Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway.

