Father-daughter duo recover after treatment

PRAKASH SINGH

BAJURA: Parvati Bohara and her father Tara Bohara of Mahadevsthan Rural Municipality-5 in Doti district are returning home from the capital city after treatment of their separate conditions.

Parvati, 20, had been receiving treatment in Kathmandu for the past four years after her right leg sustained multiple fractures in a landslide at her village.

When Parvati was taken to Nepalgunj for treatment after the incident, health personnel there said her leg had to be amputated and therefore suggested that she be taken to Kathmandu. On hearing this, Tara sold a small piece of land they had in their name to carry out his daughter’s treatment in Kathmandu.

While caring for his daughter, Tara also developed a kidney condition and had to undergo a surgery. Treatment of the father-daughter duo was supported by Kathmandu-based Nepal Healthcare Equipment Development Foundation (NHEDF) for four years by collecting funds from various sources.

Parvati’s surgery was carried out at Sushma Koirala Memorial Hospital under NHEDF’s initiative. Similarly, the Foundation also provided assistance in Tara’s kidney operation.

Successfully treated, father and daughter are now returning home. To ease their transition and resettlement in their village, NHEDF has also bought a piece of land where they can build a house.

