Father held for raping 12-year-old daughter in Udayapur

Shyam Rai

GAITHAT: A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daughter repeatedly for the past few days, the police said on Monday.

The news came to fore after the minor’s mother filed an FIR (First Information Report) against her husband at the District Police Office, Udayapur, today, accusing him of sexually abusing his daughter in recent days.

Subsequently, police arrested the man from Udayapurgadhi in the district and brought him to the DPO for further investigation, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Bir Bahadur Budamagar.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

