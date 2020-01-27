Fawn found in Bhimad forest; released in Pokhara zoo

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: The Area Police Office, Bhimad, rescued a fawn from a nearby jungle area, in Tanahun district, on Monday. After rescuing the animal, officials handed it over to the Forest Division Office, Tanahun.

From there, the kid was sent to the Pachvaiya Zoo and Wilf Conversation Area, in Pokhara today itself. Division Forest Office, Tanahun, Chief Kedar Baral said, the brown fawn weighs around 7 kg and is seven months old.

Locals spotted the fawn probably separated from his mother seemed lost in the area, informed the nearby police post before security personnel rescued the animal.

Locals have seen fawns and calves roaming around nearby jungle areas in the past.

