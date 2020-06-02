Fear-triggered attack on healthcare worker in Doti

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: A healthcare worker carrying medical supplies to a health post has been attacked amid the fear of coronavirus transmission in Doti.

According to health coordinator at Shikhar Municipality-9 Harish Shah, Auxiliary Health Worker (AHW) Ramesh Kunwar, stationed at Dankot Health Post in the municipality, was reportedly attacked by three youths, on Monday evening. The youths were accusing him of “spreading the virus by walking on the streets”.

Kunwar, who sustained head injury, was was rushed to Dadeldhura Hospital and later taken to Kathmandu-based Trauma Center for further treatment.

Police have arrested all the three attackers, said information officer at District Police Office, Doti, Police Inspector Karna Bohara.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway to shift them from Tiltali Police Post to the District Police Office.

