Federal government unethical, says Province 2 Minister Jitendra Sonal

Ram Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: Province 2 Physical Infrastructure Development Minister Jitendra Sonal has said the KP Sharma Oli-led government is unethical in the history of the government in Nepal.

In a programme organised to inaugurate Swachchha Samaj Club and to exchange greetings at Bahuari in Prasauni Rural Municipality-5 of Bara district, Minister Sonal said the government formed after the promulgation of the new constitution should have been been working for the people’s welfare.

He opined that the federal government which has not taken any interest towards the step to coordinate with the provincial government has been losing international reputation.

Minister Sonal said the ruling party’s leaders were also dissatisfied with the performance of the government. Citing that the present chaotic situation could bring the political crisis in the country, he said that he was ready to take up the fight anytime.

He opined that although the political discrimination had come to the end legally, it still existed in the society and that the government alone could not bring it to the end.

In the programme chaired by the club’s president Bhupendra Patel, Minister Sonal committed to allocate budget for the construction of public toilets and road in Bara.

