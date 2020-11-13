Federal government unethical, says Province 2 Minister Jitendra Sonal

BIRGUNJ: Province 2 Physical Infrastructure Development Minister Jitendra Sonal has said the KP Sharma Oli-led government is unethical in the history of the government in Nepal.
In a programme organised to inaugurate Swachchha Samaj Club and to exchange greetings at Bahuari in Prasauni Rural Municipality-5 of Bara district, Minister Sonal said the government formed after the promulgation of the new constitution should have been been working for the people’s welfare.
He opined that the federal government which has not taken any interest towards the step to coordinate with the provincial government has been losing international reputation.
Minister Sonal said the ruling party’s leaders were also dissatisfied with the performance of the government. Citing that the present chaotic situation could bring the political crisis in the country, he said that he was ready to take up the fight anytime.
He opined that although the political discrimination had come to the end legally, it still existed in the society and that the government alone could not bring it to the end.
In the programme chaired by the club’s president Bhupendra Patel, Minister Sonal committed to allocate budget for the construction of public toilets and road in Bara.
KATHMANDU: The photos show Manju Shakya (75) making Jajanka, a religious thread used for offering prayers, especially used in Newari culture during Tihar festival in Tahachal, Kathmandu, on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Photos by Naresh Shrestha for THT Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 12 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who co-chair’s the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), has called the party’s Secretariat meeting for tomorrow a day after the Supreme Court cleared decks for Bamdev Gautam to become a minister. Till yesterday, Oli had been arguing against Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 12 The National Trust for Nature Conservation, a semi-governmental agency in the field of biodiversity conservation, is the latest among successful institutions to be awarded accreditation as Direct Access Entity to the Green Climate Fund. GCF is the world’s largest globa Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 12 Tihar festival, which is also called Yama Panchak or Deepawali, will start from tomorrow. The festival is generally celebrated for five days by performing various rituals. The first day of the festival is called Kaag Tihar, which will be observed tomorrow. On this day Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 12 Minister of Urban Development Krishna Gopal Shrestha and Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal jointly witnessed the ground-breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of the construction of integrated check post at Nepalgunj during an online ceremony today. Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 12 The Central Zoo in Lalitpur that has been closed since March 20 due to coronavirus restrictions is preparing to reopen by adopting health protocols. Management Chief of the Central Zoo, Dr Chiranjibi Prasad Pokhrel, said they planned to reopen the zoo as its closure for Read More...
BANKE, NOVEMBER 12 The Nepal-India border has been closed since the coronavirus crisis started. If, however, the applications filed with the police are anything to go by, 70 women, 28 of them below 18 years of age, went missing during the same period this year. Of the 70, as many as 16 were found Read More...
BARA: Around 247 persons have gone missing in Bara. According to DSP Gautam Mishra, minor girls make up the bulk of the number of missing persons. In the last fiscal, 126 minor girls went missing. “Of the girls who went missing last fiscal, 71 were found and search for other 55 was under way, Read More...