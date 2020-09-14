THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as fifteen fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 360.

This is the highest number of deaths recorded on a single day in Nepal as yet.

As per the Health Ministry’s latest report, five women and ten men lost their lives due to the viral infection.

Similarly, eight of the 15 deaths were registered in the Kathmandu valley.

The five women are from Kathmandu (61), Gorkha (63), Nawalparasi (62), Parsa (55), and Kapilvastu (47).

Likewise, five of the ten men are from Kathmandu aged 77, 62, 73, 85, and 70, Lalitpur (55), Bhaktapur (73), Ramechhap (23) and two from Morang aged 40 and 70.

The Ministry’s data showed that 0.65 per cent of the people have died due to this infection, till date in the country.

On Sunday, nine Covid-19 fatalities were recorded which took the death tally to 345.

