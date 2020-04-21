Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: One of the patients to have contracted coronavirus infection, a 34-year-old male has battled his way through the infection.

The person, a resident of Hasanpur in Dhangadhi submetropiltan, has returned home following his recovery ending a 28 day hospital-stay at the Seti Provincial Hospital.

He had returned to Nepal from Dubai, via Delhi, on March 20. Thereafter, he was admitted in the hospital’s isolation ward on March 24 after he tested positive for the novel virus on PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing.

According to the Spokesperson of the hospital, Dr Jagdish Joshi, ” The infected has tested negative for the contaction in his previous two sample tests. Prior to testing negative, the patent had tested positive on three of his consecutive results.”

With this addition, five persons have recovered from the novel infection as of today, adding a glimmer of hope while the nation grapples with the COVID-19 crisis.

