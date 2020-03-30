Final lab report of Butwal isolation patient comes out negative for COVID-19

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

BUTWAL: The second coronavirus test report of the person who had died during isolation care at Butwal-based Corona Special Temporary Hospital on Sunday has come out negative.

According to Medical Superintendent of Lumbini Provincial Hospital, Dr Rajendra Khanal, the second and final report of the patient’s swab test, conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory, Teku, also came negative.

The patient had fever while he was on his way home from UAE. After the medicine he took had no effect, he was admitted to the Provincial Hospital, Butwal, for treatment on March 26.

He passed away on Sunday afternoon due to breathing complications. His swab sample was sent to Teku on Sunday morning.

The Provincial Hospital was preparing to handover the body of the deceased to family members.

