Financial aid for poor family in Kailali

Dhangadi, January 15

Financial aid amounting to Rs 219,420 was offered to the very poor family of Thaguram Chaudhary of Kailari Rural Municipality in Kailali today.

Nepali youths residing in America had collected the amount and handed it over through Dhangadi Sub-metropolis Mayor Nripa Bahadur Odd, senior Vice-chair Pushkar Ojha of Kailali Chamber of Commerce and Industry and former chair of Federation of Nepali Journalists, Kailali, Dirgha Raj Upadhhaya at his residence in the sub-metropolis.

Thaguram is a rickshaw puller, who lives in a rented house at Manhera Camp with his three-year-old daughter Radhika after his wife left him due to his extreme poverty. He used to keep his daughter in the rickshaw as he pulled it.

A journalist working in America Bishnu Poudel had started collecting fund for him after Bidhya Chapagain put Thaguram’s story in her YouTube channel.

Mayor Odd thanked the youths for their help to the poor.

