Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that financial irregularities have increased in the country in the name of surplus budget.

At a press conference organised by Nepal Press Union, Kailali, Deuba said that the current government had a nepotistic approach in dealing with budget and that the projects were being distributed to those who were closer to the ruling party. He stressed on the need to end the rampant corruption in the country.

Former PM Deuba alleged that the present government has failed to meet people’s expectations and corruption is more widespread than ever.

On a different note, Deuba urged people to stay cautious regadrding coronavirus infection. “Nepal faces a possibility of coronavirus spread, so avoid shaking hands with others, instead say Namaste. “We greet with Jai Nepal,” he added a dash of humour.

Recalling the health condition of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, the former PM also wished for his swift recovery.

Furthermore, Deuba opined that it was not necessary to call for foreign investment or aid for the construction of the West Seti Hydro Electricity Project and added that the funds collected through public offering was enough to raise the capital needed for the project. He suggested that the funds should be collected from the Sudurpaschim province by floating project shares which could also benefit the locals. He was of view that the completion of the projects like West Seti, Pancheshwar, and dry port would push far-west province toward prosperity.

The NC President also stressed that Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact Programme (MCC) should be endorsed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook