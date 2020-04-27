RAM SARAF

BRGUNJ: Manakamana Pipe Industry in Tejaratha, Birgunj Metropolitan City-13 had caught fire this afternoon, which has now been doused.

The old pipes stacked inside the premises of the industrial zone caught a fire at around quarter past one. It was put out by the Metropolitan City’s fire brigade, with the help from locals and Nepal Police, informed Police Inspector Deepak Shah of Ward Police, Shreepur.

Industry Operator Binaya Kumar Nepal said that the fire could have been huge if timely information wasn’t passed.

Further investigation into the case in ongoing, informed police.

