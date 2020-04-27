Nepal | April 27, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > Fire at industrial zone in Birgunj under control

Fire at industrial zone in Birgunj under control

Published: April 27, 2020 3:56 pm On: Nepal
RAM SARAF

BRGUNJ: Manakamana Pipe Industry in Tejaratha, Birgunj Metropolitan City-13 had caught fire this afternoon, which has now been doused.

The old pipes stacked inside the premises of the industrial zone caught a fire at around quarter past one. It was put out by the Metropolitan City’s fire brigade, with the help from locals and Nepal Police, informed Police Inspector Deepak Shah of Ward Police, Shreepur.

Firefighters, locals and police controlling fire caught at the premises of Manokamana Pipe Industry in Tejaratha, Birgunj Metropolitan City-13. Photo: Ram Saraf/THT

Fire around the premises of Manokamana Pipe Industry in Tejaratha, Birgunj Metropolitan City-13. Photo: Ram Saraf/THT

Industry Operator Binaya Kumar Nepal said that the fire could have been huge if timely information wasn’t passed.

Further investigation into the  case in ongoing, informed police.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times