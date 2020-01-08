Fire at Lamjung animal farm results in loss worth millions

Ramji Rana

LAMJUNG: A massive fire that broke out at an animal farm in Madhya Nepal Municipality-1 of Lamjung district has resulted in a huge loss.

Chinari Farm has suffered an estimated loss of over Rs 15 million as 125 goats and 274 local chickens were lost in the fire. The net worth of the farm is Rs 50 million.

The fire broke out at about 6:45 pm on Tuesday subsequent to a sudden electric short circuit, informed Chief of Lamjung District Police Office, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rabindra Man Gurung.

There were 170 goats and 300 local chickens at the farm at the time of the fire, he added.

