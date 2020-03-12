Fire engulfs slipper factory

Himalayan News Service

Nepalgunj, March 11

A massive fire engulfed a slipper factory at Khajura Road of Janaki Rural Municipality, Banke, last night.

The fire had broken out at Jaya Siyaram Manufacturing Industries Private Limited owned by Amardip Singh and Manu Kedia.

Worker Dilip Chamar, 25, was injured in the fire. He has received burns under his waist and on his head. Preliminary police investigation showed that blaze had destroyed property worth more than Rs 10 million. The blaze burnt down raw materials and finished products.

The fire was brought under control at 8:00am today morning. “Six firefighters from Banke and Bardiya had doused the fire with support from the Nepali army, Nepal police and APF,” said SP Bir Bahadur Oli.

A version of this article appears in print on March 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

