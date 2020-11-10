Fire guts eight houses in Kalaiya sub-metropolis

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

BARA, NOVEMBER 9

Eight houses were reduced to ashes in a fire that broke out at Sakhui of Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan City, Bara, last evening.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Houses belonging to Shovalal Chaudhary, Ramautar Chaudhary, Ramlal Chaudhary, Nandu Chaudhary, Sishupal Chaudhary, Kari Chaudhary, Baburam Adhikari Tharu and Ram Kishor Chaudhary were gutted, according to ward chair Harilal Chaudhary.

No human casualty, however, was reported in the incident.

Property worth Rs 2 million, including grains, clothes, utensils, cash, jewels, among others, were gutted.

Ramautar Chaudhary, a victim, said they did not have any clue about the origin of the fire as they were away in the paddy field to harvest rice. “We have lost everything. The fire has burnt down grains, clothes and utensils. We are helpless. How do we feed the children?” Sanjha Devi, Ram Kishor’s wife, bemoaned.

The fire that started at 4:00pm had engulfed all eight houses within an hour.

Personnel of Nepali Army, Nepal Police and locals had brought the blaze under control in an hour.

