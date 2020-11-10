Fire guts eight houses in Kalaiya sub-metropolis

BARA, NOVEMBER 9
Eight houses were reduced to ashes in a fire that broke out at Sakhui of Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan City, Bara, last evening.
The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Houses belonging to Shovalal Chaudhary, Ramautar Chaudhary, Ramlal Chaudhary, Nandu Chaudhary, Sishupal Chaudhary, Kari Chaudhary, Baburam Adhikari Tharu and Ram Kishor Chaudhary were gutted, according to ward chair Harilal Chaudhary.
No human casualty, however, was reported in the incident.
Property worth Rs 2 million, including grains, clothes, utensils, cash, jewels, among others, were gutted.
Ramautar Chaudhary, a victim, said they did not have any clue about the origin of the fire as they were away in the paddy field to harvest rice. “We have lost everything. The fire has burnt down grains, clothes and utensils. We are helpless. How do we feed the children?” Sanjha Devi, Ram Kishor’s wife, bemoaned.
The fire that started at 4:00pm had engulfed all eight houses within an hour.
Personnel of Nepali Army, Nepal Police and locals had brought the blaze under control in an hour.
A version of this article appears in print on November 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
HETAUDA: Police on Sunday arrested one person in connection with the murder of Bikash Waiba of Bakaiya Rural Municipality-4 in Makawanpur district. Within twenty-four hours of the incident, police were able to apprehend murder suspect Bhimraj Bolan from Bagmati Rural Municipality in Lalitpur Read More...
BIRENDRANAGAR, NOVEMBER 8 Chairman of the National Assembly Ganesh Timilsina has said public could be well informed by the people’s representatives on safety measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. Referring to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and its challenges here today, Chairman Read More...
POKHARA, NOVEMBER 8 Gandaki Province’s COVID fund had more than Rs 340 million in cash, but Rs 250 million has already been spent as COVID cases increase. According to the province’s Ministry of Social Development, over Rs 250 million was spent on construction of isolation wards at distric Read More...
DHANGADI, NOVEMBER 8 The movement of people has increased in the market of the border area at Kailari Rural Municipality, Kailali. People have been reaching the Indian market near the rural municipality despite the fact that the government has tightened movement to stem the coronavirus spread. Read More...
MORANG, NOVEMBER 8 Province 1 government, Biratnagar Metropolitan City and the private sector have been working to run a treatment centre to provide free treatment for symptomatic COVID-19 patients. The centre will have 100 beds and will come into operation after the Tihar festival. The Pro Read More...
RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 8 Inmates at Rautahat District Prison are having a hard time as the jail has accommodated thirtyfold more jailbirds than its capacity. The jail constructed during the Rana regime has capacity to accommodate 12 jailbirds. The jail, however, is housing 360 jailbirds at the mom Read More...
SEOUL: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may launch its flagship Galaxy S smartphones more than a month earlier than expected in a bid to grab market share from Huawei and fend off competition from Apple Inc, three sources familiar with the matter said. Huawei Technologies Co Ltd once challenged Sam Read More...
PARIS: Russian Daniil Medvedev claimed his third Masters title when he beat German Alexander Zverev 5-7 6-4 6-1 in the Paris final on Sunday. The third seed, who also defeated Zverev in the Shanghai final last year, returned strongly to take his first title of the year. Medvedev, 24, h Read More...