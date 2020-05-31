First coronavirus infection case detected in Tanahun

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: One person has been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Tanahun, making it the first case of infection in the district.

The 29-year-old man, a resident of Rishing Rural Municipality, was the only person testing positive for the disease among the 54 people quarantined at the Aadikabi Bhanubhakta Campus in Byas Municipality-1, that had given samples for testing, informed Chief of District Health Office, Tanahun, Shankar Babu Adhikari.

The CDO confirmed this case as the first coronavirus infection positive case in the district. The infected person had recently returned from India and had been staying at the quarantine facility since May 22.

According to Dr Ram Hari Dahal of Damauli Hospital, preparations are underway to keep him in isolation at Byas Municipality-3.

The isolation room would be prepared till Sunday evening.

