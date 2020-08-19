Nepal | August 19, 2020

Independence Day 2020
The Himalayan Times > Nepal > First Covid-19 death confirmed in Makawanpur

First Covid-19 death confirmed in Makawanpur

Published: August 19, 2020 3:23 pm On: Nepal
Prakash Dahal
Share Now:

HETAUDA: A man from Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City, who passed away last night, has tested positive for Covid-19 post demise, making this the first fatality from the respiratory infection in Makawanpur district.

He died at his residence in Hetauda-1.

According to public health inspector Bhola Chaulagain, the infection was confirmed through a test carried out at the provincial laboratory of the Vector Borne Disease Research and Training Centre, Hetauda. The patient, 61, had been receiving treatment for a long term disease but was detected with Covid-19 after his death. His swab specimen, however, had been collected on Monday.

Chaulagain shared that information on how the person got infected with the virus is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Chief District Officer of Makawanpur, Deepak Raj Nepal, shared that the Nepali Army will be managing the body of the deceased, as per the guidelines set by district’s Covid-19 Crisis Management Centre.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Pandemic now driven by 20s, 30s, 40s group, many asymptomatic: WHO

MANILA: The World Health Organization said on Tuesday it was concerned that the novel coronavirus spread was being driven by people in their 20s, 30s and 40s, many of which were unaware they were infected, posing a danger to vulnerable groups. WHO officials said this month the proportion of young Read More...

Daily reported Covid-19 cases cross 1,000 for the first time in Nepal

KATHMANDU: As many as 1,016 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported on Tuesday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 28,257. This is the first time that the number of reported daily coronavirus cases has crossed 1,000 in Nepal. The new infections were confirmed after testing Read More...

COVID-19 Updates: 1,016 new cases, 85 recoveries, seven fatalities recorded today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 542,866 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...

Highest single-day Covid-19 cases reported in Kathmandu valley on Tuesday, 205 infections logged

KATHMANDU: In a day of firsts as far as Covid-19 data's are concerned, Kathmandu valley witnessed 200 plus coronavirus infections for the first time on Tuesday. As many as 205 cases were reported in the three districts of the valley on Tuesday. Of the total cases, 138 were detected in Kathmand Read More...

Health Ministry reports seven more Covid-19 fatalities today; death-toll advances to 114

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded seven additional deaths from the coronavirus contagion, today. One male each from Kavrepalanchok, Nawalparasi, Morang, Dhanusha, Banke, and Kaski have succumbed to Covid-19. Similarly, a woman from Tanahun district has also died from t Read More...

Ministry of Home Affairs

Meeting of security agencies, DAOs underway

KATHMANDU: A meeting of representatives from security agencies and Chief District Officers is currently underway at the District Administration Office, Kathmandu. According to a source at the Home Ministry, the meeting will discuss the current modality of lockdown in Kathmandu valley. It is ex Read More...

'Rashtra Kavi' Madhav Prasad Ghimire passes away

KATHMANDU: 'Rashtra Kavi' Madhav Prasad Ghimire has passed away this evening. The national poet died in his own residence in Kathmandu at the age of 101. Nearly two years ago, the revered senior poet had marked his centennial. It has been learnt that final rites of the much loved poet and writ Read More...

In Pictures: Bishnumati river swells due to persistent rainfall

Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times