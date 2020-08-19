First Covid-19 death confirmed in Makawanpur

HETAUDA: A man from Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City, who passed away last night, has tested positive for Covid-19 post demise, making this the first fatality from the respiratory infection in Makawanpur district.
He died at his residence in Hetauda-1.
According to public health inspector Bhola Chaulagain, the infection was confirmed through a test carried out at the provincial laboratory of the Vector Borne Disease Research and Training Centre, Hetauda. The patient, 61, had been receiving treatment for a long term disease but was detected with Covid-19 after his death. His swab specimen, however, had been collected on Monday.
Chaulagain shared that information on how the person got infected with the virus is yet to be ascertained.
Meanwhile, Chief District Officer of Makawanpur, Deepak Raj Nepal, shared that the Nepali Army will be managing the body of the deceased, as per the guidelines set by district’s Covid-19 Crisis Management Centre.
