First rotary SAARC award

Kathmandu, March 5

The first Rotary SAARC Gopal Kamala Rajbhandari Humanity Award for Literacy will be given on May 16 in Kathmandu.

The award, which was established in memory of late Gopal Rajbhandari and his wife Kamala Rajbhandari, carries a purse of $15,000.

Officials of Rotary District 3292 announced the award at a press conference here today.

Governor of Rotary District 3292 Kiran Lal Shrestha said three individuals who have made remarkable contribution in the field of basic education and literacy would be selected from all countries of SAARC out of which a jury will select one for the award, which will be given by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari.

The award will be given every two years by the heads of respective SAARC countries.

Rotary District 3292 has been giving the Gopal Kamala Vocational Award for the last 10 years. Gopal Rajbhandari was the founding member of Rotary Club in Nepal.

