Five APF personnel among 13 others contract COVID-19 in Tanahun

DAMAULI: As many as thirteen persons including five Armed Police Force (APF) personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Tanahun district, on Friday.
Bhanu Municipality has confirmed that the security personnel placed in the municipality have contracted the virus.
According to the Municipality’s Health Division Chief Aiswarya Chandra Bhattarai, five other denizens tested positive for the disease.
Likewise, Fever Clinic in Pokhara Institute of Health Sciences informed that three other persons from Tanahun tested positive for the virus today.
All the infected persons have been shifted to nearby isolation centres in the district, said District Health Office Tanahun.
So far, 326 persons have been infected in Tanahun district of which 226 recovered from the disease while three persons have succumbed to the virus as of today.
