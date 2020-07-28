Five Biplav-led CPN cadres arrested

Tilak Rimal

CHITWAN: Chitwan Police arrested five cadres of Netra Bikram Chanda (Biplav)-led Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) including district in-charge, from Rapti Municipality-9 of the district on Monday.

Acting on a special tip-off, police arrested them from Rasauli at 8:30 pm last night.

Chitwan district in-charge Lal Bahadur BC; chair of Revolutionary Trade Union-Chitwan chapter, Hum Bahadur Khadka; general secretary of Nepal Dalit Freedom Forum (Nepal Dalit Mukti Morcha), Ram Lal BK; Bhim Narayan Shrestha, and Dhan Bahadur Shrestha were taken into custody, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surya Bahadur Thapa, information officer at District Police Office, Chitwan.

They have been detained at Chitwan DPO for further investigation, informed police.

