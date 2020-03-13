Five border entry points shut in Baitadi

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

BAITADI: Five entry checkpoints in the district have been closed along the Nepal-India border as a prevention measure against COVID-19 pandemic.

The checkpoints set up in Pancheshwar Rural Municipality, Shivanath Rural Municipality and Dasharathchand Municipality (at Balara, Dharam, Dhoya, Kusmat and Khairanighat) have been closed keeping in mind the possible outbreak of coronavirus and its risks.

Chief of Baitadi District Coordination Committee, Siddharaj Bhatta, informed that river banks through which travellers might enter on boats are also being monitored for the time being.

The movement to and from the transit points has been restricted as a precautionary measure against the virus outbreak, shared health office in-charge, Yogesh Prasad Bhatta.

Meanwhile, preparation is underway to set up health desks at four border checkpoints in the district. The desk however has been in place at main checkpoint Jhulaghat since February 22. Dasharathchand Municipality, health office and district hospital are jointly operating the Jhulaghat health desk.

