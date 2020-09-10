Five Covid-19 fatalities recorded on Thursday, daily tally shifts to 317

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Five people passed away from Covid-19 related complications in the last 24 hours, with which the nationwide death-toll has moved to 317.

One woman and four men lost their lives due to this infection as per the Health Ministry’s latest update.

The deceased woman is from Kathmandu (55). Likewise, the four men are from Kathmandu aged 59 and 83, Chitwan (62) and Kapilvastu (29).

The Health Ministry’s data reveals that 0.63 per cent of the infected people in Nepal have succumbed to this disease.

On Wednesday, six Covid-19 fatalities recorded which took the death tally to 312.

