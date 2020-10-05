Five-day prohibitory order issued in Butwal

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

BHAIRAHAWA, OCTOBER 4

Rupandehi DAO has issued a prohibitory order around the Office of the Chief Minister, six ministries and the Province 5 Assembly building in Butwal.

A meeting of the District Security Committee, Rupandehi, decided to issue the prohibitory order around the Office of the Chief Minister, ministries, Provincial Assembly building, and Office of the Province Secretary and banned gatherings of more than five people, said Assistant CDO Krishna Bahadur Khadka. The prohibitory order will remain in force from October 3 till 7.

The province government decision to table the proposal in the Provincial Assembly designating Dang’s Bhalubang as permanent headquarters has sparked protest.

Parties, however, are unanimous about naming the province Lumbini.

Nepali Congress, Samajwadi Party, Rastriya Prajatantra Party, and local organisations have been agitating with the demand that Butwal be chosen as the province’s permanent headquarters.

The protesters have damaged six government vehicles.

Locals are up in arms to block Provincial Assembly members from entering the PA meeting. Protesters took out rallies but no untoward incidents were reported today in Butwal area, said assistant CDO Khadka.

Meanwhile, local organisations have announced they will disrupt transport service in six districts of Lumbini zone tomorrow. Local organisations and agitators have announced they will gather in front of the Provincial Assembly to stop PA members from attending the PA meeting slated for tomorrow.

