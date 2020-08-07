Five days after ward chair’s demise, four of his family members test COVID-19 positive

Prabhat Kumar Jha

Share Now:











RAUTAHAT: Four family members of ward chair of Ishanath Municipality-5 in Rautahat district have tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Ward chair Devendra Thakur, who died at the age of 55 on Monday, had asthma, diabetes and high blood pressure. After having respiratory problems, he was being taken to a nursing home in Gaur but died on the way. He had tested negative for coronavirus antibodies on rapid diagnostic test.

After his demise, swab samples of 17 of his family members were taken for PCR testing, of which four have tested positive. This has given rise to the suspicion that Thakur might have had the infection too.

As a result of this, local social worker Shambhu Gupta demands contact tracing and swab collection of those people who had paid their final respects to the ward chair.

Chief District Officer Basudev Ghimire shared, he cannot ignore that Thakur might have had the infection, after four family members have been detected with the virus.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook