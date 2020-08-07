Five days after ward chair’s demise, four of his family members test COVID-19 positive

RAUTAHAT: Four family members of ward chair of Ishanath Municipality-5 in Rautahat district have tested positive for the coronavirus infection.
Ward chair Devendra Thakur, who died at the age of 55 on Monday, had asthma, diabetes and high blood pressure. After having respiratory problems, he was being taken to a nursing home in Gaur but died on the way. He had tested negative for coronavirus antibodies on rapid diagnostic test.
After his demise, swab samples of 17 of his family members were taken for PCR testing, of which four have tested positive. This has given rise to the suspicion that Thakur might have had the infection too.
As a result of this, local social worker Shambhu Gupta demands contact tracing and swab collection of those people who had paid their final respects to the ward chair.
Chief District Officer Basudev Ghimire shared, he cannot ignore that Thakur might have had the infection, after four family members have been detected with the virus.
KATHMANDU: Rajib Upadhya, a formal journalist and longtime development professional, has come out with a book that argues that the cabals and the cartels, the dark underbelly of the transitioning Nepal, will hollow out every prospect for the change that we are still pining for if they are left to th Read More...
NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW: With scant supplies and underpaid staff, one of India's poorest states is scrambling to prevent a "blast" in coronavirus cases that medics say could cripple its precarious health system. The pandemic has already overwhelmed the medical network in the eastern state of Bihar, wh Read More...
NEW YORK: Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova said on Wednesday that she will not travel to New York to take part in the US Open later this month as organisers could not guarantee her health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The US Open is set to be played from Aug. 31-Sept. 12 even as the cou Read More...
KATHMANDU: A writ of mandamus has been filed in Supreme Court today demanding an order not to detain the protesters of ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign and passers-by. First date of hearing for the interim order, which seeks that people protesting peacefully not be detained, is set for tomorrow. Read More...
Five-times winners Sevilla made light work of AS Roma when first half goals from Sergio Reguilon and Youssef En-Nesyri gave them a 2-0 win over AS Roma and sent them into the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday. Sevilla's win, in a tie reduced to a single match played in Duisberg, Ge Read More...
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 6,590 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 819 fatalities, bringing the country's totals to 462,690 cases and 50,517 deaths. The virus is spreading quickly; just over two weeks ago, the health ministry reported 40,000 deaths. M Read More...
WASHINGTON: Nearly 300,000 Americans could be dead from COVID-19 by Dec. 1, University of Washington health experts forecast on Thursday, although they said 70,000 lives could be saved if people were scrupulous about wearing masks. The prediction by the university's widely cited Institute for Read More...