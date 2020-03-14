Five die after consuming hooch

Himalayan News Service

Janakpurdham, March 13

Five persons died after they consumed home-brewed liquor at Chhireswarnath Municipality, in Dhanusha, last night.

Five individuals, who consumed home-brewed alcohol during Holi, have died at Ramdaiya village of the rural municipality, said Inspector Pappu Nayak of Area Police Office, Mahendranagar.

The deceased have been identified as Brahamdev Yadav, 35, Raju Mahara, 30, Gudari Mahra, 36, Ram Narayan Mahara, 30, and Bilash Mandal, 42, according to Inspector Nayak.

A joint police team from District Police Office and Area Police Office, Mahendranagar, took the bodies to Provincial Hospital in Janakpur for post-mortem.

Sitaram Yadav, seriously taken ill after consuming alcohol, is receiving treatment in Janakpur while Indrajit Mahara has been sent to Dharan for further treatment.

Police have arrested two persons for investigation in connection with the incident, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Rameswor Karki of District Police Office. The arrested are Tara Pattibali and Ramananda Sah.

A version of this article appears in print on March 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

