Five districts in Karnali province suffering telecommunication disconnect

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

SURKHET: Five districts of the Karnali province including Kalikot, Humla, Dolpa, Mugu and Jumla are left without telecommunication services for the past three days.

This occurred as a telephone tower at Bharta in Kalikot broke down, said the Nepal Telecom, Surkhet.

As a result, local people and institutions have been affected in many ways.

“The service has been discontinued after the solar power supply disrupted due to bad weather conditions. A technical team has been sent off to Kalikot for a repair. The service will resume soon,” said Nawaraj Khatiwada, the Nepal Telecom’s Surkhet Chief.

