Five held with 20 kg hashish in Dhading

Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: Five youths have been arrested in possession of 20 kilograms of hashish from Talti–Malekhu road section in Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality-4 in Dhading district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team deployed from Gajuri Area Police Office apprehended them yesterday evening.

The District Police Office, Dhading, identified the arrestees as Suklal Gumbo, 28, Bhim Bahadur Gumbo, 19, Pasang Tamang, 22, Kanchaman Santyang, 50, all hailing from Raksirang Rural Municipality in Makwanpur district and Tilak BK of Malika Rural Municipality-2 in Mygadi district.

Police also seized oil used from producing hashish, two lakhs and forty thousand rupees in cash from the alleged smugglers, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Khagendra Bahadur Khadka.

The suspects have been presented before the District Court today and remanded in custody for further investigation, according to DSP Khadka.

