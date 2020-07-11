Tilak Ram Rimal

CHITWAN: Five persons have been arrested on the charge of facilitating illegal kidney transplantation in Chitwan.

Four doctors from Chitwan College of Medical Sciences (Old Medical College) and an employee of District Administration Office have been taken into police custody.

They were arrested by the Crime Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police. It has been learnt that CIB is preparing to make the arrestees public through a press meet on Sunday.

Preparations were going on to take all the accused to Kathmandu.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nantiraj Gurung at Chitwan District Police Office stated that CIB is investigating the case while the police have provided their support.

