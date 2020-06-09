UPDATED: Five including two teenagers killed in Rupandehi dairy farm

BHAIRAHAWA: As many as five persons were killed in Tilottama Municipality-10 of Rupandehi district on Tuesday.
Among the deceased, Madhav Musahar, his wife Janaki Musahar, and Poshraj Musahar of Sainamaina Municipality-3 worked at Gangadevi dairy farm belonging to Krishna Pun at Mainahawa Kanchhi Bazaar while the other two — Karan Chaudhary and Ashish Chaudhary, both 14 years of age, of Tilottama-2 used to sleep there. As many as four workers were employed at the farm.
They were found dead inside the farm after owner Krishna Pun discovered that the farm has not been opened in the morning and the workers did not respond to his call. Fearing for the worst, he had called his neighbours and reported to the police.
According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Khadak Bahadur Khatri at Rupandehi District Police Office, three workers and two teenagers were found dead at the site while another worker Jhapendra Sinjali of Surkhet was found unconscious there. He has been undergoing treatment at a hospital under police watch in connection for his involvement with the case.
It has been learnt that the deceased have multiple wounds in various parts of their bodies. Police also found a Kodalo (pick-axe) at the incident site.
Police have deployed separate teams of personnel to conduct a preliminary onsite investigation, search for the culprit, and to send bodies to the Provincial Hospital, Butwal for postmortem, added DSP Khatri.
Locals here are shocked and in fear after the gruesome murder of five people.
NEW DELHI: India reopened shopping malls and restaurants on Monday and people trickled into temples and mosques wearing masks even as the country added a record number of infections in a single day and was closing in on Spain and the United Kingdom's caseload. After imposing a severe lockdown in Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal has reported 314 additional cases of coronavirus transmission on Monday, taking the national tally to 3,762. Of the newly diagnosed, 294 are males while 20 are females. In total, 3,506 males and 256 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far. As of today Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Monday confirmed yet another fatality from coronavirus transmission in Nepal. After the official statement, the country's death toll has climbed to 14. A 58-year-old man from Waling Municipality-3 in Syangja district died from COVID-19 on Sunday Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry confirmed that 314 new cases of coronavirus infection have been added to the official records, taking Nepal’s tally to 3,762. Meanwhile, one more coronavirus related death was recorded which has taken the national COVID-19 death toll to 14. READ HERE: 314 cases re Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 100,971 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 156,991 Rapid D Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twenty-one persons earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Monday. Among those discharged are 20 males Read More...
BELGRADE: World number one Novak Djokovic has said participating in the US Open would be an impossible task due to the "extreme" COVID-19 protocols in place for the tournament at Flushing Meadows. The US Open, scheduled to begin on Aug. 31, will be the first Grand Slam to be played after t Read More...
LOS ANGELES: “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling is facing hefty backlash after she posted a series of tweets about transgender people. Rowling drew outrage Saturday on Twitter when she criticized an opinion piece published by the website Devex, a media platform for the global development communit Read More...