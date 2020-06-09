UPDATED: Five including two teenagers killed in Rupandehi dairy farm

THT Online

BHAIRAHAWA: As many as five persons were killed in Tilottama Municipality-10 of Rupandehi district on Tuesday.

Among the deceased, Madhav Musahar, his wife Janaki Musahar, and Poshraj Musahar of Sainamaina Municipality-3 worked at Gangadevi dairy farm belonging to Krishna Pun at Mainahawa Kanchhi Bazaar while the other two — Karan Chaudhary and Ashish Chaudhary, both 14 years of age, of Tilottama-2 used to sleep there. As many as four workers were employed at the farm.

They were found dead inside the farm after owner Krishna Pun discovered that the farm has not been opened in the morning and the workers did not respond to his call. Fearing for the worst, he had called his neighbours and reported to the police.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Khadak Bahadur Khatri at Rupandehi District Police Office, three workers and two teenagers were found dead at the site while another worker Jhapendra Sinjali of Surkhet was found unconscious there. He has been undergoing treatment at a hospital under police watch in connection for his involvement with the case.

It has been learnt that the deceased have multiple wounds in various parts of their bodies. Police also found a Kodalo (pick-axe) at the incident site.

Police have deployed separate teams of personnel to conduct a preliminary onsite investigation, search for the culprit, and to send bodies to the Provincial Hospital, Butwal for postmortem, added DSP Khatri.

Locals here are shocked and in fear after the gruesome murder of five people.

