Five million collected in Bhojpur Municipality’s COVID-19 relief fund

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: Five million rupees has been collected in Bhojpur Municipality’s COVID-19 relief fund to combat the possible spread the novel virus.

A meeting of the executive body at Bhojpur Municipality, held today, announced the sources of the collected fund. Bhojpur Municipality has contributed Rs 2.5 million in the relief fund.

The fund will be utilised for the prevention, control and treatment of coronavirus infection, shared the Municipality. It also urged those willing to make a contribution to deposit the sum at Rastriya Banijya Bank.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook