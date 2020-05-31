Five new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sudurpaschim province

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: As many as five new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Sudurpaschim Province, on Sunday.

The individuals were confirmed to have contracted the respiratory infection through PCR tests conducted at Dhangadhi-based Seti Zonal Hospital.

Among the infected are a two-year-old girl child, who had succumbed to the infection earlier today, and her mother aged 23 of Budhiganga Municipality, Bajura.

READ MORE: Deceased Bajura toddler tests positive for COVID-19, mother infected too

Similarly, a 47-year-old male of Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City and two males aged 23 and 34 years from Kailali district too have been diagnosed with the disease, according to Sudurpaschim Health Directorate.

