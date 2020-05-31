Five new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sudurpaschim province

DHANGADHI: As many as five new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Sudurpaschim Province, on Sunday.
The individuals were confirmed to have contracted the respiratory infection through PCR tests conducted at Dhangadhi-based Seti Zonal Hospital.
Among the infected are a two-year-old girl child, who had succumbed to the infection earlier today, and her mother aged 23 of Budhiganga Municipality, Bajura.
READ MORE: Deceased Bajura toddler tests positive for COVID-19, mother infected too
Similarly, a 47-year-old male of Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City and two males aged 23 and 34 years from Kailali district too have been diagnosed with the disease, according to Sudurpaschim Health Directorate.
A group of women farmers at work in the vicinity of a maize field, in Lalitpur, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Read More...
DHANGADHI: A youth lost his life after being buried in a mound of earth on Saturday. The youth, 18, a resident of Udasi, Gauriganga Municipality-8, was digging the soil while a heap of it fell over him and injured him seriously. According to the Spokesperson of District Police Office, Kailali, Read More...
BAJURA: Budhiganga Municipality of Bajura district has decided to insure health-care workers and other staffers, who are engaged in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, equivalent to Rs 100,000. Mayor of Budhiganga Municipality, Deepak Bikram Shah, said that the decision was taken to motivate and enco Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's announcement he was cutting US funding for the World Health Organization prompted criticism Saturday, as spiking infection rates in India and elsewhere served as a reminder the global pandemic is far from contained. Trump on Friday charged that the WHO didn't Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis. As of today, 66,729 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 107,055 Rapid Diagnostic Tests Read More...
KATHMANDU: Thirteen persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at different health facilities across the country, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP). Two patients undergoing treatment at the Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infec Read More...
BHOJPUR: Two new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Sankhuwasabha district for the first time, on Saturday. Among the infected is a 23-year-old male of Khandbari Municipality-7 and a 22-year-old male of Panchkhapan Municipality-1 in the district, confirmed Spokesperson of the Di Read More...
Kathmandu The theatre industry in Nepal was already struggling in terms of business, and the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 has hit it bad, affecting the livelihood of hundreds of theatre artistes, while raising a question on its existence. With productions being halted, trainin Read More...